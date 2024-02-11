Watch Now
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024: Mostly sunny Super Bowl Sunday on tap

Posted at 9:27 AM, Feb 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-11 12:46:55-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A mostly sunny day is on tap for inland and coastal communities. Wind gusts will reach up 25 mph in the inland and mountain communities.

Inland communities woke up under a Frost Advisory. Communities like Ramona woke up to near-freezing temperatures in some areas. Another Frost Advisory will take effect at 11 p.m. Sunday and will last until 8 a.m. Monday.

The county will stay dry until a chance for showers arrives next weekend.

Sunday's Highs: 
Coast: 63-64°
Inland: 63-64°
Mountains: 48-55°
Deserts: 63°

