ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sunday, Dec. 30, 2023: Scattered showers roll in, High Surf Warning continues

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The first of a few low-pressure systems is impacting San Diego County. Scattered showers rolled in before 5 am Sunday. Most of the rainfall will happen during the morning. It should clear by the afternoon, but there is a slight chance in the evening hours.

A High Surf Warning, Coastal Flood Advisory and Small Craft warnings continue as waves are expected to reach 12 feet today, with local sets up to 15 feet. High tide will be 5.3 feet at 10:14 a.m. If you are not experienced in the water, stay away.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 61-63°

Inland: 54-62°

Mountains: 47-55°

Deserts: 66-70°