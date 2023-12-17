Watch Now
Weather

Actions

ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023: Warm day ahead of a chance of rain this week

Posted at 9:24 AM, Dec 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-17 12:41:32-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Another warm day is on tap across San Diego County with weak offshore winds. Temperatures will remain above average.

A chance for light rainfall rolls in Monday and last through Tuesday as thick, low clouds roll in. The chance for showers continues through Friday. Wednesday a Pacific Storm arrives bringing showers. Pinpoint Weather models show that some areas of the county could receive more than two inches of rainfall.

Sunday's Highs: 
Coast: 71-82°
Inland: 77-84°
Mountains: 64-74°
Deserts: 78°

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:39 AM, Nov 29, 2018