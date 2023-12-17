ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023: Warm day ahead of a chance of rain this week

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Another warm day is on tap across San Diego County with weak offshore winds. Temperatures will remain above average.

A chance for light rainfall rolls in Monday and last through Tuesday as thick, low clouds roll in. The chance for showers continues through Friday. Wednesday a Pacific Storm arrives bringing showers. Pinpoint Weather models show that some areas of the county could receive more than two inches of rainfall.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 71-82°

Inland: 77-84°

Mountains: 64-74°

Deserts: 78°