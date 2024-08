SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's another dry and warm day for San Diego County.

Monday is expected to be the hottest day of the week. Heat risk potential will be moderate to extreme inland.

Temperatures will drop slightly heading Tuesday, with monsoonal moisture building in the mountains and deserts. There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 76-89°

Inland: 89-102°

Mountains: 94-104°

Deserts: 113-117°