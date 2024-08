SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A warming trend begins Sunday.

Temperatures will climb by Tuesday, with some inland neighborhoods nearing the 100-degree mark.

Monsoonal moisture returns to the mountains and deserts on Tuesday, bringing a slight chance for showers in the afternoon.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 74-83°

Inland: 82-93°

Mountains: 85-95°

Deserts: 105-109°