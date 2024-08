SAN DIEGO (KGTV — Temperatures are a bit cooler across the county but monsoon activity is expected again east of the coast.

Models show cells forming during the afternoon. The chance for showers and thunderstorms lingers into Monday. Conditions begin to dry out on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, coastal communities are waking up to marine layer clouds. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 76-87°

Inland: 85-95°

Mountains: 87-95°

Deserts: 105-109°