SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Fall-like weather will subside heading into the work week.

Sunday, temperatures began to climb to near average for this time of year. By Tuesday, inland temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Monsoonal moisture could return to the mountains and deserts by mid-week. Pinpoint Weather models show a very slight chance for showers.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 74-83°

Inland: 81-89°

Mountains: 79-89°

Deserts: 99-102°