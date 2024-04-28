ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sunday, April 28, 2023: Sunshine with seasonal to above average temperatures

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Coastal and western inland neighborhoods woke up to marine layer clouds, but the marine layer should clear and sunshine will prevail.

Highs will be near seasonal to a few degrees above average for this time of year this week.

Mountain and desert communities can expect breezy conditions. Models show weak Santa Ana winds could impact inland valleys by Thursday.

Monday Highs:

Coast: 66-73°

Inland: 72-77°

Mountains: 68-77°

Deserts: 88-92°

