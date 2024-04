SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Coastal and inland communities will experience cloud coverage from the marine layer on Sunday morning, but clouds should clear by the afternoon.

It will be warmer on Sunday. Warm days will persist until Tuesday. Then, low pressure will cool things down and bring a chance for rain.

A slight chance of rain arrives on Thursday.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 67-74°

Inland: 75-87°

Mountains: 78-85°

Deserts: 96-99°