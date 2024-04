SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The chance for showers across the county continues Sunday. Models show scattered showers impacting parts of the

county in the afternoon and evening.

Dry and warmer conditions are on the way. By Tuesday, temperatures will jump up to 12 degrees in some inland neighborhoods.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 63-64°

Inland: 57-65°

Mountains: 50-58°

Deserts: 72-76°