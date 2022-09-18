ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Sept. 18: Gradual warming ahead

Below average temperatures are expected for much of this week before a gradual warming into next weekend.

Periods of gusty west winds are expected each afternoon and early evening through mid-week, especially in our mountains and deserts where wind gusts could peak over 30 mph.

Dry conditions will continue with night and morning low clouds.

Sunday Highs

Coast: 70-76

Inland: 75-78

Mountains: 65-78

Deserts: 88-96

