ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Sept. 18: Gradual warming ahead

Below average temperatures are expected for much of this week before a gradual warming into next weekend.
Periods of gusty west winds are expected each afternoon and early evening through mid-week, especially in our mountains and deserts where wind gusts could peak over 30 mph.
Dry conditions will continue with night and morning low clouds.
Sunday Highs
Coast: 70-76
Inland: 75-78
Mountains: 65-78
Deserts: 88-96
