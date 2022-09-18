Watch Now
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Sept. 18: Gradual warming ahead

8 a.m. forecast for Sept. 18, 2022 San Diego's Updated Forecast
Posted at 9:44 AM, Sep 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-18 12:44:32-04

Below average temperatures are expected for much of this week before a gradual warming into next weekend.

Periods of gusty west winds are expected each afternoon and early evening through mid-week, especially in our mountains and deserts where wind gusts could peak over 30 mph.

Dry conditions will continue with night and morning low clouds.

Sunday Highs
Coast: 70-76
Inland: 75-78
Mountains: 65-78
Deserts: 88-96

