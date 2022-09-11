ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Sept. 11, 2022: Flood watch in mountains

The chance for anything from sprinkles to a stray thunderstorm will continue through at least Monday—potentially Tuesday— mainly in the mountains and deserts. Flooding was a major issue in the deserts when the storm hit and while we won't see flooding like we did on Friday, there is a slight chance for flooding with any heavy showers that form. A Flood Watch is in effect for most of Sunday in our mountains.

We will start to dry out and cool down by the middle of the week.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 78-84°

Inland: 83-87°

Mountains: 70-85°

Desert: 94-99°

Follow ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Twitter @10NewsMecija, Instagram @melissamecija, and Facebook @MelissaMecija10News.