ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Sept. 10, 2023: Warm and cloudy today, cooler midweek

Warm conditions will continue again today, along with a chance for sprinkles to light showers across the county. High clouds from the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Jova will continue moving over the region through Monday night. The mid and high level moisture will be abundant enough to support some light rain at times, and keep temperatures elevated overnight but at the same time limit daytime heating. A cooling trend then continues through the week.

An Excessive Heat Warning begins Saturday morning and lasts until Sunday night in the desert communities.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 77-90°

Inland: 88-95°

Mountains: 86-96°

Deserts: 110°

