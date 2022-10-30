Watch Now
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Oct. 30, 2022: Warm up before cool down

6 a.m. forecast for Oct. 30, 2022 San Diego's Updated Forecast
Posted at 10:38 AM, Oct 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-30 13:38:26-04

It will be a warm start to the week with low 80s inland.

For Halloween, daytime highs on Monday will range in the upper 70s to low 80s for the valleys, upper 60s in the mountains, while the deserts will average close to 90. The coast remains nice in the low 70s with patchy clouds through the weekend.

Tuesday will bring a pattern change with increasing clouds, and several disturbances set to bring cooler weather, and possibly a chance for rain showers and gusty winds.

The rainfall amounts are still uncertain, but the ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather team will continue to track this Pacific storm as it approaches.

Sunday's Highs:
Coast: 70-78°
Inland: 77-81°
Mountains: 62-77°
Deserts: 80-89°

