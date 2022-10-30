ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Oct. 30, 2022: Warm up before cool down

It will be a warm start to the week with low 80s inland.

For Halloween, daytime highs on Monday will range in the upper 70s to low 80s for the valleys, upper 60s in the mountains, while the deserts will average close to 90. The coast remains nice in the low 70s with patchy clouds through the weekend.

Tuesday will bring a pattern change with increasing clouds, and several disturbances set to bring cooler weather, and possibly a chance for rain showers and gusty winds.

The rainfall amounts are still uncertain, but the ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather team will continue to track this Pacific storm as it approaches.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 70-78°

Inland: 77-81°

Mountains: 62-77°

Deserts: 80-89°

