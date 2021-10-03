Watch
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Oct. 3, 2021: Cooler conditions ahead

Chance for scattered showers this week
8 a.m. forecast for Oct. 3, 2021 San Diego's Updated Forecast
Posted at 9:42 AM, Oct 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-03 13:24:27-04

The region will see another day of warm weather west of the mountains as weak offshore flow prevails. Temperatures will be in the 80s along the coast and mid to upper 90s inland.

A cooling trend will begin Monday through the work week with increased cloud cover. A cut off low pressure system currently to our southwest will come into the region Monday and Tuesday, bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms across the region. A large trough to the north will make its way down the West Coast, leading to much cooler weather and a chance for more showers by later in the week.

Sunday's Highs:
Coast: 81-93°
Inland: 92-98°
Mountains: 75-88°
Deserts: 91-99°

