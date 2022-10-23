ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Oct. 23, 2022: Drying out from the showers

The disturbance that produced our strong onshore flow and showers overnight will move east on Monday, setting us up for a brief bout of Santa Ana winds. Onshore flow will slowly rebuild the marine layer inland through midweek, along with fair and seasonally cool weather.

We picked up measurable rainfall throughout the county:

Lake Cuyamaca 0.69"

Julian 0.52"

Kearny Mesa 0.18"

San Diego Airport 0.06"

Mt. Laguna 0.25"

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 67-70°

Inland: 63-67°

Mountains: 52-62°

Deserts: 70-79°

Follow ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @MelissaMecija.