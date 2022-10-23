Watch Now
Weather

Actions

ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Oct. 23, 2022: Drying out from the showers

8 a.m. forecast for Oct. 23, 2022 San Diego's Updated Weather Forecast
Posted at 10:12 AM, Oct 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-23 13:12:45-04

The disturbance that produced our strong onshore flow and showers overnight will move east on Monday, setting us up for a brief bout of Santa Ana winds. Onshore flow will slowly rebuild the marine layer inland through midweek, along with fair and seasonally cool weather.

We picked up measurable rainfall throughout the county:

Lake Cuyamaca 0.69"
Julian 0.52"
Kearny Mesa 0.18"
San Diego Airport 0.06"
Mt. Laguna 0.25"

Sunday's Highs:
Coast: 67-70°
Inland: 63-67°
Mountains: 52-62°
Deserts: 70-79°

Follow ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @MelissaMecija.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:39 AM, Nov 29, 2018