Watch Now
Weather

Actions

ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Oct. 2, 2022: Warm up later this week

8 a.m. forecast for Oct. 2, 2022
Posted at 9:34 AM, Oct 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-02 12:34:22-04

Temperatures are trending closer to average this weekend. We are dealing with the morning marine layer with gradual clearing along the coast and inland.

High pressure to the southwest will strengthen across California bringing a warming trend through midweek with the greatest warming in the valleys as the marine layer becomes shallower. A shallow influx of lower level moisture in the lower deserts will bring isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms through Monday, mainly along the east slopes of the mountains. By the end of the week, we could see temperatures warming 5 to 10 degrees for the coast and valleys.

Sunday's Highs:
Coast: 70-78°
Inland: 78-82°
Mountains: 73-84°
Deserts: 90-98°

Follow ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook @MelissaMecija.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:39 AM, Nov 29, 2018