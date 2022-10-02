ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Oct. 2, 2022: Warm up later this week

Temperatures are trending closer to average this weekend. We are dealing with the morning marine layer with gradual clearing along the coast and inland.

High pressure to the southwest will strengthen across California bringing a warming trend through midweek with the greatest warming in the valleys as the marine layer becomes shallower. A shallow influx of lower level moisture in the lower deserts will bring isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms through Monday, mainly along the east slopes of the mountains. By the end of the week, we could see temperatures warming 5 to 10 degrees for the coast and valleys.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 70-78°

Inland: 78-82°

Mountains: 73-84°

Deserts: 90-98°

