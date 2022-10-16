ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Oct. 16, 2022: Warming trend coming

Shower and thunderstorm activity will become more isolated on Sunday with the best chance in the mountains. Things dry out early next week with better clearing of the marine layer and another chance for showers by the end of the week.

Temperatures will be trending below average by 5 to 10 degrees this weekend with 60s for the coast and mountains, low to mid 70s inland and 80s in the deserts. Temperatures warm up quickly by midweek when we'll see 70s and 80s return.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track the changes this week with several chances for much-needed rain.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 68-74°

Inland: 69-74°

Mountains: 61-73°

Deserts: 78-87°

