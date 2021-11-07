ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Nov. 7, 2021: Warm up later this week

Patchy fog to start off your Sunday morning, with temperatures today a little cooler than yesterday.

A system passing to the north midweek will bring rain to Northern California, but Southern California will stay mostly dry. This is helping increase onshore flow though, meaning moist air is pushing inland. This helps with fog formulation and also brings the chance for some drizzle in San Diego County Wednesday morning.

On Thursday, we will see major changes. Winds quickly shift to become more of a Santa Ana event, bringing in dry and warm air. This will skyrocket highs about ten degrees in the span of one day from Wednesday to Thursday. These warm, dry and sunny conditions continue through next weekend.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 64-73°

Inland: 70-75°

Mountains: 62-75°

Deserts: 81-88°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Twitter @10NewsMecija, Instagram @melissamecija, and Facebook @MelissaMecija10News.