Watch
Weather

Actions

ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Nov. 7, 2021: Warm up later this week

items.[0].videoTitle
8 a.m. forecast for Sun. Nov. 7, 2021 San Diego's Updated Forecast
Posted at 9:28 AM, Nov 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-07 12:28:41-05

Patchy fog to start off your Sunday morning, with temperatures today a little cooler than yesterday.

A system passing to the north midweek will bring rain to Northern California, but Southern California will stay mostly dry. This is helping increase onshore flow though, meaning moist air is pushing inland. This helps with fog formulation and also brings the chance for some drizzle in San Diego County Wednesday morning.

On Thursday, we will see major changes. Winds quickly shift to become more of a Santa Ana event, bringing in dry and warm air. This will skyrocket highs about ten degrees in the span of one day from Wednesday to Thursday. These warm, dry and sunny conditions continue through next weekend.

Sunday's Highs:
Coast: 64-73°
Inland: 70-75°
Mountains: 62-75°
Deserts: 81-88°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Twitter @10NewsMecija, Instagram @melissamecija, and Facebook @MelissaMecija10News.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:39 AM, Nov 29, 2018