ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Nov. 6, 2022: Storm on the way

It's the calm before the storm, with temperatures along the coast in the upper 60s and low 70s inland.

Another cold system arrives this week, with a chance for heavy rain and gusty winds. It's still too early to determine exactly who will get the heaviest rain, but models have been consistent now for a couple inches possible.

Wind will start to pick up Sunday peaking Monday into Tuesday when westerly gusts of 25 to 55 mph will be possible. As the storm approaches, temperatures will drop 5 to 20 degrees below average with low 60s for most of the county and 40s in the mountains.

We dry out Wednesday afternoon with slightly warmer temperatures on Thursday. Veteran's Day will be chilly early, turning mostly sunny, with daytime highs around 65 degrees in San Diego. It will be a beautiful day with most of the county trending almost 10 degrees below normal in the wake of the storm.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 64-70°

Inland: 68-72°

Mountains: 56-69°

Deserts: 74-82°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @melissamecija.