It was a chilly night in San Diego County. A moderate day is on tap with temperatures in the upper 60s in our coastal and inland communities.

A Beach Hazards Statement is in place until Monday morning. Surf is expected to be 3 to 5 feet. High tide is expected at 7:32 am Sunday and will reach 6.6 feet.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 67-70°

Inland: 68-70°

Mountains: 47-57°

Deserts: 65-66°