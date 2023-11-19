Watch Now
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Nov. 19, 2023: Santa Ana winds on the way

Posted at 7:46 AM, Nov 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-19 10:46:05-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A party cloudy day is in store for coastal and inland communities ahead of a warm-up Monday. Temperatures will spike several degrees in San Diego's inland valleys Monday.

Gusty winds will continue in the mountain and desert communities until Sunday afternoon. A Wind Advisory will remain in place until Sunday afternoon. Then, winds will shift and Santa Anas will develop overnight. The winds triggered a High Wind Watch in the mountain and inland communities. Winds will be anywhere from 20-30 mph with gusts up to 60mph at times.

Winds should weaken by Wednesday and we will welcome in a favorable Thanksgiving Thursday.

Sunday's Highs: 
Coast: 68-72°
Inland: 67-72°
Mountains: 56-64°
Deserts: 77-80°

