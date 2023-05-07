ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. May 7, 2023: Mild start to week

A persistent trough over the West Coast will maintain mild conditions, gusty mountain and dsert winds and patchy night and morning low clouds over Southern California for the first half of this week.

Another disturbance will pass by to the north of us midweek ushering in stubborn marine layer clouds once again leading to more May Gray and possibly some light rain. It will warm up into next weekend.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 64-69°

Inland: 67-72°

Mountains: 58-67°

Deserts: 79-85°

