Watch
Weather

Actions

ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. May 1, 2022: Pleasant start to week

8 a.m. forecast for May 1, 2022 San Diego's Updated Forecast
Posted at 10:11 AM, May 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-01 13:11:40-04

A fairly mild weather week is ahead for San Diego County.

Sunday, temperatures will cool slightly, bringing coastal highs to the mid-60s and inland valleys to the lower 70s. Clouds linger along the coast through the afternoon, but inland areas should see mostly sunny skies by the afternoon.

Winds will gust for the next couple of days, favoring the eastern parts of the county. The start of the work week remains cooler than the seasonal average for most areas with morning marine layer and lingering clouds, then clearing and warming starts Wednesday, bringing daytime highs back to normal by the end of the week.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 64-69°
Inland: 71-76°
Mountains: 67-76°
Deserts: 92-97°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Twitter @10NewsMecija, Instagram @melissamecija, and Facebook @MelissaMecija10News.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:39 AM, Nov 29, 2018