ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. March 5, 2023: Cool start to the week

Onshore winds and cool temperatures will be the trend early this week with most areas staying up to 10 degrees below normal through the midweek. We can't rule out drizzle to light showers through Monday morning. The weather should begin to improve late week, warming up back near normal on Thursday with daytime highs in the mid-60s at the coast and near 70 inland. Gusty winds will be targeting our mountains and deserts this afternoon.

The latest forecast models are tracking next weekend's storm farther inland which means we could stay dry and instead get Santa Ana winds. There remains uncertainty on the track of this next system so be sure to stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for the latest updates.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 56-58°

Inland: 52-58°

Mountains: 37-50°

Deserts: 59-65°

