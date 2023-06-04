Watch Now
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. June 4, 2023: Marine layer continues

Posted at 9:35 AM, Jun 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-04 12:35:20-04
Our modest warming inland will hold through today, ahead of an incoming Pacific low pressure system to begin the work week.

Marine clouds will start the day west of the mountains, and sunny, warm conditions over the deserts. By Monday, the marine layer will be deepening once again, and clearing will likely be more limited for the coast and western valleys. We can't rule out patchy drizzle with temperatures below
average all week as well.

Sunday's Highs

Coast: 64-71°
Inland: 70-76°
Mountains: 74-81°
Deserts: 95-103°

