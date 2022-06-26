ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. June 26, 2022: Heat advisory Inland

Sunday and Monday will be the warmest days of the next week for areas west of the mountains. A Heat Advisory is in effect inland until tomorrow night. Temperatures start to gradually cool starting in the middle of thisweek, bringing temperatures back closer to average in time for the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Monsoon activity remains east of California anddoesn't return to San Diego County until early next week. Mountains and deserts could see some pop-up thunderstorm activity in the first couple days of the work week, but chances are dwindling now, so activity should remain minimal.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 75-85º

Inland: 87-98º

Mountains: 90-97º

Deserts: 108-113º

