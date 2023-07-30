ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. July 30, 2023: T'storm chance to start off the week

We are dealing with monsoonal moisture and chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms through Tuesday. Most of the activity will be confined to the mountains, but we could see pop-up showers around the county. The biggest threats associated with thunderstorms will be dry lighting which could spark wildfires, gusty winds and rapid downpours.

We will see more sunshine and temperatures by a few degrees midweek.

Drier conditions are expected after Tuesday.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 75-84

Inland: 85-100

Mountains: 92-102

Deserts: 109-113