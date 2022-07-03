Watch Now
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. July 3, 2022: Pleasant holiday weekend

Posted at 10:29 AM, Jul 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-03 13:29:11-04

The trend of cooler temperatures with early morning low clouds and fog continues through Wednesday. Highs are projected to be a few degrees below seasonal normals each day through Wednesday along the coast. The inland valleys, mountains, and deserts will experience daytime highs anywhere from 6 to 12 degrees below normal for early July.

The morning clouds will slowly burn off making way for mostly sunny conditions. We will see gusty westerly winds to the mountain passes and deserts, strengthening this afternoon.

Sunday's Forecast Highs:

Coast: 68-75
Inland: 75-82
Mountain: 73-83
Deserts: 94-103

