ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. July 23, 2023: Muggy and warm start to the week

We'll be dealing with muggy conditions and a chance for monsoon thunderstorms through Monday. The best chance for thunderstorms is in our mountains.

Although heat advisories have expired, temperatures inland will still be above average. Hot weather will continue for much of the week. You’ll find some relief from the hot temperatures along our coastline where temperatures will be in the mid to high-70s.

Monsoonal moisture returns this weekend. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms in our mountains and deserts Sunday and Monday.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 74-86 °

Inland: 85-99°

Mountains: 91-100°

Deserts: 110-113°