ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Jan. 8, 2022: Storm on the way

Beach Hazards Statement will expire 2 p.m. Sunday

Waves of 4-6' rather than the 10 - 16' waves

Widespread rain Tuesday and next weekend

Today will be mostly dry with 60s along the coast and inland.

The next round of widespread rain arrives on Tuesday with another storm next weekend. Our water year surplus continues to grow, so far we have received 4.37" of rain at Lindbergh Field, where San Diego keeps their records, which is a .99" surplus for what is normal.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 62-67°

Inland: 63-68°

Mountains: 50-63°

Deserts: 68-73°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @MelissaMecija