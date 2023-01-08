Watch Now
Weather

Actions

ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Jan. 8, 2022: Storm on the way

8 a.m. forecast for Jan. 8, 2022 San Diego's Updated Forecast
Posted at 9:32 AM, Jan 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-08 12:32:23-05
  • Beach Hazards Statement will expire 2 p.m. Sunday
  • Waves of 4-6' rather than the 10 - 16' waves
  • Widespread rain Tuesday and next weekend

Today will be mostly dry with 60s along the coast and inland.

The next round of widespread rain arrives on Tuesday with another storm next weekend. Our water year surplus continues to grow, so far we have received 4.37" of rain at Lindbergh Field, where San Diego keeps their records, which is a .99" surplus for what is normal.

Sunday's Highs:
Coast: 62-67°
Inland: 63-68°
Mountains: 50-63°
Deserts: 68-73°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @MelissaMecija

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:39 AM, Nov 29, 2018