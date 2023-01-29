ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Jan. 29, 2023: Storm on the way

A cold storm system arrives Sunday, dipping temperatures for the next several days.

Light showers will begin Sunday morning with widespread rain on Monday. Showers will taper off on Tuesday. Forecast rainfall totals will average between .25 to .50" for most of the county and locally up to 1" while the deserts will pick up less than .20".

This storm may be the coldest we've seen so far this season lower snow levels. Winter Storm Watch will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday until Tuesday morning. Snow levels will hover between 4,500' and 5,000' on Sunday dropping to 4,000' on Monday, and potentially as low as 3,000' Monday night into Tuesday. Snow accumulations in Julian could range from 1-3 inches, Mt. Laguna and Palomar above 5,000 feet could see totals from 3 to 8 inches of snow. Blowing and drifting snow could lower visibility and keep the roads slick, even after snowplows try to clear them.

A Wind Advisory also goes into effect for the deserts starting Sunday afternoon.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 57-59

Inland: 52-57

Mountain: 39-48

Deserts: 59-65

