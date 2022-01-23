ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Jan. 23, 2022: Pleasant start to the week

It will be a mostly sunny and mild today, as Santa Ana conditions linger, with locally gusty northeast winds near the foothills. We'll see mostly the upper 60s to low 70s along the coast and 70s inland.

A sea breeze will develop over coastal areas this afternoon and be more noticeable by Monday as marine air slowly returns. This will bring cooling and possibly some low clouds and fog along the coast by Monday evening.

Another round of moderate Santa Ana winds returns by late Tuesday through Wednesday, as another strong high pressure area builds into the Great Basin. This pattern should hold, with lighter winds fair skies, and above average temperatures through the end of the week.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 68-74°

Inland: 55-63°

Mountains: 50-58°

Deserts: 72-77°

