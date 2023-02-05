Watch Now
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Feb. 5, 2023: Warm up later this week

8 a.m. forecast for Feb. 5, 2023 San Diego's Updated Forecast
Posted at 10:03 AM, Feb 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-05 13:03:31-05

A storm system will bring cooler conditions for Sunday and Monday, along with onshore winds, more clouds and a slight chance for patchy drizzle. The chance of light rain can't be ruled out, but it will be mostly for the mountains and western slopes. Totals will be a trace amount to one-tenth of an inch.

Coastal communities have a slight chance for drizzle throughout the day Sunday, but accumulation is unlikely.

The winds will become stronger with potentially damaging winds in the mountains and deserts. A Wind Advisory has been issued starting at 10 a.m. Sunday for our mountains and desserts. Strongest winds could range from 50-55 mph.

Temperatures will begin warming Tuesday and Wednesday, as the winds shift easterly. Santa Ana conditions are expected through the middle of next week.

Sunday's Highs: 
Coast: 60-64°
Inland: 57-64°
Mountains: 46-56°
Deserts: 64-72°

