Watch Now
Weather

Actions

ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Aug. 28, 2022: Warm up on the way

8 a.m. forecast for Aug. 28, 2022
Posted at 12:02 PM, Aug 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-28 15:02:40-04

Developing low pressure along the West Coast will continue to support onshore flow and a well-developed marine layer through Monday night. Low clouds will clear later this morning, but spread well inland again tonight into Monday morning. It will be cooler today and then begin to warm on Monday.

By midweek, it will be quite hot inland, and warmer over coastal areas, despite the sea breezes. A weak monsoonal flow could return after midweek, but confidence in this pattern bringing us any precipitation is low. Swimming will be hazardous at the beaches due to elevated surf and dangerous rip currents today.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:39 AM, Nov 29, 2018