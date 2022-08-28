ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Aug. 28, 2022: Warm up on the way

Developing low pressure along the West Coast will continue to support onshore flow and a well-developed marine layer through Monday night. Low clouds will clear later this morning, but spread well inland again tonight into Monday morning. It will be cooler today and then begin to warm on Monday.

By midweek, it will be quite hot inland, and warmer over coastal areas, despite the sea breezes. A weak monsoonal flow could return after midweek, but confidence in this pattern bringing us any precipitation is low. Swimming will be hazardous at the beaches due to elevated surf and dangerous rip currents today.