ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Aug. 21, 2022: Thunderstorm chance increases later this week

Posted at 9:34 AM, Aug 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-21 12:34:41-04

Morning clouds along the coast and valleys dominate the start to the day. Drier air moves in early this week before another surge of monsoon flow returns starting Wednesday bringing higher humidity and an increasing chance for monsoon storms.

This is a long stretch of a persistent monsoon pattern making it feel uncomfortable with warm overnight temperatures and hot and humid days. Long-range forecast models keep this pattern into September; the monsoon season runs through the end of September.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 72-78°
Inland: 80-89°
Mountains: 80-95°
Deserts: 103-108°

