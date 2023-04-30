Watch Now
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Apr. 30, 2023: Drizzle to light showers possible

8 a.m. forecast for Apr. 30, 2023 San Diego's Updated Forecast
Posted at 10:18 AM, Apr 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-30 13:18:30-04

Temperatures will cool 5 to 10 degrees countywide Sunday. High pressure will weaken, allowing temperatures to start cooling back down.

The pattern will bring a flashback of the last couple of months, with a winter-like pattern setting up on Tuesday. Temperatures will plunge by the start of the work week.

The marine layer will deepen, stretching farther inland Sunday night. We'll go from gloomy skies to May Gray—right on time! As the stormy pattern returns to the west coast, we are tracking chances for drizzle Monday and Tuesday, then showers Wednesday and Thursday next week.

Sunday's Highs: 
Coast: 63-70°
Inland: 71-76°
Mountains: 73-81°
Deserts: 96-103°

