ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sun. Apr. 16, 2023: Cool down and then warm up

8 a.m. forecast for Apr. 16, 2023: San Diego's Updated Weather
Posted at 10:28 AM, Apr 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-16 13:28:51-04

We'll see partial clearing along the coast with more sunshine inland. Breezy conditions will begin to develop in East County, ramping up Monday and Tuesday as a low pressure system keeps temperatures cool.

A storm to our north will deepen the marine layer after today, bring more clouds, fog, and even gusty winds for the mountains and deserts on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to trend warmer by Thursday, with Friday being the warmest day of the week.

Sunday's Highs: 
Coast: 59-66°
Inland: 67-71°
Mountains: 65-74°
Deserts: 84-91°

