ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat., Sept. 14, 2024: Comfortable weekend with a slight chance of showers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A cloudy start to your Saturday morning with the marine layer stretching inland.

The marine should hug the coast by late morning, and by this afternoon, the conditions will clear to partly cloudy. The marine layer will linger throughout the week and may squeeze out some patchy drizzle Sunday morning.

A slight chance for showers arrives by Sunday night, with winds growing in the mountains and desert. Gusts will reach up to 40 mph Sunday.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 74-79°

Inland: 77-86°

Mountains: 79-88°

Deserts: 97-102°

