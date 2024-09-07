Watch Now
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024: Dangerous heat continues

Screenshot 2024-09-07 at 7.10.53 AM.png
Ciara Encinas
Screenshot 2024-09-07 at 7.10.53 AM.png
Posted
and last updated

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's another dangerously hot day across San Diego County.

Screenshot 2024-09-07 at 7.10.53 AM.png

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect inland, while a Heat Advisory remains along the coast. Some coastal neighborhoods will exceed 90 degrees by this afternoon, and inland temperatures will soar to the triple digits.

Screenshot 2024-09-07 at 7.10.14 AM.png
Screenshot 2024-09-07 at 7.10.30 AM.png

Monsoonal moisture brings the chance of showers to the mountains and inland valleys this afternoon.

A cooling trend begins Tuesday, with highs plummeting nearly 20 degrees by mid-week.

Saturday's Highs: 
Coast: 85-99°
Inland: 98-107°
Mountains: 92-101°
Deserts: 108-112°

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scripps National Desk