ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024: Dangerous heat continues

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's another dangerously hot day across San Diego County.

Ciara Encinas

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect inland, while a Heat Advisory remains along the coast. Some coastal neighborhoods will exceed 90 degrees by this afternoon, and inland temperatures will soar to the triple digits.

ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather

Monsoonal moisture brings the chance of showers to the mountains and inland valleys this afternoon.

A cooling trend begins Tuesday, with highs plummeting nearly 20 degrees by mid-week.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 85-99°

Inland: 98-107°

Mountains: 92-101°

Deserts: 108-112°