ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Saturday, November 5, 2023: Warm Sunday with cool down on the way

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Sunday will be a rinse and repeat of Saturday. Another beautiful beach day is on tap. Temperatures will be warm with mostly sunny conditions around most of the county.

A trough will drop temperatures across the county and create gusty winds in our mountain and desert communities beginning Monday.

By Wednesday, communities west of the mountains will experience some weak Santa Ana winds. Temperatures will warm up again then.

Sunday's Highs:

Coast: 70-80°

Inland: 80-87°

Mountains: 76-83°

Deserts: 89-94°