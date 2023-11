SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A warm weekend is on tap in San Diego County ahead of a nice cool-down expected at the beginning of the work week.

The marine layer started to rebuild overnight, which led to a Marine Weather Statement impacting our coastal waters from San Mateo all the way down to the border. We will wake up to the marine layer along our coast line over the next several days.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 70-80°

Inland: 79-86°

Mountains: 75-83°

Deserts: 87-91°