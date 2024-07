SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A cooler, drier day is on tap in San Diego County.

Gusty winds will hit the mountains and deserts this weekend. The strongest winds will be on Saturday with gusts reaching up to 40 mph.

Saturday Highs:

Coast: 73-82°

Inland: 82-93°

Mountains: 85-95°

Deserts: 109-113°