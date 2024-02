SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A warm and dry weekend is on tap. Temperatures will hit nearly 70 degrees along our coastline.

A chance for rain arrives Monday and Tuesday. Models show that less than an inch of rainfall is expected. Current models show anywhere from 0.02-0.05 inch.

Conditions will dry and warm again to wrap up the workweek.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 67-73°

Inland: 72-77°

Mountains: 62-70°

Deserts: 78-80°