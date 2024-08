SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Coastal and some inland neighborhoods are waking up to the marine layer overhead, but by this afternoon, conditions will clear to partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions.

Saturday kicks off a warming trend, with temperatures hitting above-average highs by mid-week.

Saturday Highs:

Coast: 74-83°

Inland: 82-97°

Mountains: 89-98°

Deserts: 108-112°