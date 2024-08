SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A hot weekend is on tap across the county.

The heat will linger for several more days. Temperatures will be a few to several degrees above average for this time of year.

Monsoonal moisture will build by Tuesday ushering in a slight chance for thunderstorms in the mountains and deserts.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 75-89°

Inland: 88-101°

Mountains: 93-102°

Deserts: 112-115°