SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A gloomy start to the day along the coast and inland will clear to mostly sunny conditions with near seasonal highs.

A warm-up is incoming. Sunday temperatures will begin to rise, with Tuesday being the warmest day expected. Inland, highs will range from 89 to 100.

Monsoonal moisture is expected to return by mid-week, with a chance of showers arriving Wednesday.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 74-83°

Inland: 82-92°

Mountains: 84-94°

Deserts: 106-111°