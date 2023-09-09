Watch Now
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Sept. 9, 2023: Hot weekend ahead!

6 a.m. forecast for Sept. 9, 2023
Posted at 10:25 AM, Sep 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-09 13:25:19-04

We are in for a hot weekend. A high pressure system continues to build triggering this warm up. Temperatures should peak this weekend. Highs will be anywhere from a few to 10 degrees above average in our inland communities. An Excessive Heat Warning begins Saturday morning and lasts until Sunday night in the desert communities.

Moisture is also building causing cloud coverage across the county and a slight chance for thunderstorms in the mountains Saturday.

Monday we will begin a cooling pattern.

Saturday's Highs: 

Coast: 76-88°
Inland: 89-97°
Mountains: 86-96°
Deserts: 104-110°

