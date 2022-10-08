ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Oct. 8, 2022: Chance off shower/t'storms through the weekend

Low pressure, centered over the northern Gulf of California, will continue moist easterly flow over Southern California through the weekend. Daytime heating will result in isolated showers and thunderstorms in the mountains and inland valleys each afternoon. We'll be dealing with a slight chance of this activity throughout the weekend and lingering into the early part of the work week for our mountains.

Temperatures cool off early next week dropping below normal for most of the county. Things warm up again by the end of next week.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 73-81°

Inland: 80-86°

Mountains: 71-84°

Deserts: 87-96°

Follow ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather Anchor Melissa Mecija on Twitter @MelissaMecija, Instagram @melissamecija, and Facebook @MelissaMecija10News.