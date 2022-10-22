ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Sat. Oct. 22: Scattered showers possible tonight

Clouds become more abundant today with the potential for patchy drizzle in the morning and a slight chance of showers in the afternoon with the most widespread rain happening late at night, potentially lingering into early Sunday morning. Accumulations will be light between .10 and .25" from the coast to the mountains.

Gusty westerly winds will accompany this system, especially in the mountains and deserts. A High Wind Warning is in effect for the mountains from 11a.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday for southwesterly winds of 25 to 35mph and gusts to 70 mph. a Wind Advisory will be in effect for the same time in the deserts for westerly winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts to 50 mph.

Temperatures will trend 5 to 15 degrees below average this weekend with mid-60s to low-70s from the coast to the valleys, 50s and 60s in the mountains and 70s and 80s in the deserts.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 66-70°

Inland: 65-70°

Mountains: 58-67°

Deserts: 81-88°

